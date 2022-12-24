Home / News / India / Tamil Nadu: Customs seize gold biscuits worth ₹8 lakhs at Trichy airport
Tamil Nadu: Customs seize gold biscuits worth ₹8 lakhs at Trichy airport
1 min read.02:04 PM ISTANI
The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Saturday intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over ₹eight lakhs, concealed inside a tin at Trichy Airport, officials said.
The gold pieces weighed 147.5 grams and had a purity of 24 carats, the customs department said.
"Seizure of two biscuit-shaped gold pieces (100 47.5 grams) of 24-carat purity, totally weighing 147.5 grams, valued at ₹8,06,530 lakhs from a male pax who arrived at Trichy airport from Singapore by Air India Flight on December 24," the customs department said.
Earlier in November, Trichy airport officials seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport.
The gold piece was worth Rs.7,74,590 and was had a purity of 24 carats.
The officials extracted the yellow metal from 169 grams of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of a female passenger.