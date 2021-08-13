Tamil Nadu cuts petrol price by Rs3/ltr

Some of the states have pointed out that a part of the taxes levied by the Centre on petrol and diesel is in the form of cess, the proceeds of which are not shared with states. The Central government argues that states levy taxes on the fuel on ad valorem basis, which goes up when the commodity’s price goes up, while central taxes are in the form of specific duty which does not vary with the price per litre. While both the central and state governments recognise high fuel price as a concern, revenue requirement to manage covid and infrastructure investments continue to keep fuel taxes high.