Tamil Nadu minister Thiru Ponmudi, who visited a flood-affected area in the Villlupuram district on Tuesday after Cyclone Fengal hit the state, was greeted by angry people with handfuls of mud, showed a video posted on the social media platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the X post, BJP's K Annamalai said: “This is the current state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. The CM and the Deputy Chief Minister were busy taking photos in the streets of Chennai while the city received very little rain and did not bother to keep track of the happenings beyond Chennai. The DIPR behaves like the media arm of the DMK and is busy promoting the Gopalapuram scion to divert people from the harsh realities of the flood, a clear sign of the government's neglect."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today, the public's frustration reached a boiling point as a Corrupt DMK Minister, Thiru Ponmudi, visited a flood-affected area and was met with a barrage of mud. This is a gentle reminder for DMK about what is on the offing," he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Tuesday that the families in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts, which bore the brunt of damage caused by cyclone Fengal ,would be provided a relief of ₹2,000 each.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat to assess the damage due to rain in the state, the chief minister directed the officials to provide a relief sum of ₹2,000 on the basis of family ration cards to families whose livelihoods were affected due to very heavy rain in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts. These districts witnessed unprecedented rain for more than two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting decided to extend relief assistance to the rain-hit people in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, and extend ₹5 lakh each as compensation to the families who lost their kin due to cyclone or floods.