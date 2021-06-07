Tamil Nadu daily Covid-19 cases drop below 20,000, deaths at 351

The State had reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 cases on May 21 and it has been reporting a declining trend since

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has registered 19,448 new COVID-19 infections and 351 deaths, pushing the total till date to 22,56,681 and 27,356 respectively, the Health Department said on Monday. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 31,360 people walking out of health care facilities. So far, the recoveries total 19,97,299, leaving 2,32,026 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Among districts, Coimbatore recorded the highest number of new infections at 2,564 followed by Chennai with 1,530, Erode 1,646 and Tiruppur 1,027. The State capital, however, leads in the number of total infections with 5,18,162 cases overall.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,70,838 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,88,92,497.

Chengalpet, Kanyakumari, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli, reported new cases each in excess of 500 infections today while the rest were spread across other districts.

Among the 351 deceased, 83 succumbed to the virus sans any pre-existing illness, including two 29-year-old men - one belonging to Chennai and the other to Tiruvannamalai. Two of those who tested positive today include returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Medical Minister M Subramanian inaugurated a COVID-19 Care Centre in Namakkal. The centre consists of 10 beds and a separate ward to treat children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In one government hospital, we inaugurated 46 new beds equipped with oxygen support and in another hospital we inaugurated 30 oxygen-supported beds," he said. To a query on black fungus, he said it has infected 938 people in the State so far and the government has urged the Centre to enhance the supply of Amphotericin medicine to treat them.

