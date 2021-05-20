Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu declares Black Fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

Tamil Nadu declares Black Fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

The Union Health Ministry has urged states and union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897
1 min read . 03:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Apart from Tamil Nadu, the Telangana governemt also declared Black Fungus a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 on Thursday.
  • The Centre has urged states and union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday declared Black Fungus (mucormycosis) a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act, state's Health Secy J Radhakrishna said.

"Luckily, we've officially only 9 reported cases & all are stable. Now, we'll also get the data from private hospitals," Radhakrishna added.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the Telangana government also declared Black Fungus a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 on Thursday.

All government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Black Fungus by the union health ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research, it said.

Additionally, the Union Health Ministry has urged states and union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst coronavrus-infected patients.

"This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst COVID 19 patients," Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said in the letter.

The treatment of this fungal infection requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of eye surgeons, ENT specialists, general surgeon, neurosurgeon and dental maxillo facial surgeon, among others, and institution of Amphotericin-B injection as an antifungal medicine.

"You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, wherein all government and private health facilities, medical colleges will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Gol) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

