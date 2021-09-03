Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district has made vaccination mandatory for those who want to buy liquor. Announcing this move, the district collector said that some people could not take vaccine as they had consumed alcohol, now they will have to first get vaccinated if they want to buy liquor.

"Some said they are unable to get jabbed due to alcohol consumption. Now, to buy alcohol, they will have to show proof of vaccination," said J Innocent Divya, District Collector, Nilgiris.

As per the latest vaccination data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 3 crore people have been vaccinated in the state.

District administrations in many states have been coming up with their own ideas to ensure maximum vaccination coverage, which is important to prevent any possible third wave of Covid.

ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava recently said that full vaccination should be a prerequisite if it is absolutely essential to attend a gathering. He said vaccines prevent severe forms of the disease and death while stressing the need for wearing masks even after vaccination.

Earlier this week, Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district directed banks to release pensions to only vaccinated people. It has also made vaccination compulsory for availing rations from government-run outlets.

MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar, said that his administration has launched a drive with the slogan 'no vaccination, no ration'. “To avail ration facility, the BPL and antyodaya cardholders, around 2.9 lakhs in number, will need to take vaccine compulsorily," Ravi said.

The Deputy Commissioner added that the district has also given the slogan of 'no vaccination, no pension'. “We have around 2.20 lakh pensioners in the district. We have instructed all the banks in this regard. These measures are part of our efforts to vaccinate everyone in the district," the deputy commissioner said.

