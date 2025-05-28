Subscribe

Kamal Haasan to enter Rajya Sabha with support from DMK, 3 other names out

DMK announces candidates for Rajya Sabha, including senior advocate P Wilson, Salma, and SR Sivalingam.

Published28 May 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Kamal Haasan is set to enter the Rajya Sabha with the support of the DMK, which recently announced three candidates for the Upper House, including the re-nomination of incumbent party member P Wilson.

As part of the alliance arrangement, the DMK has allocated one Rajya Sabha seat to Kamal Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam.

70-year-old Kamal Haasan was promised a Rajya Sabha seat after his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, formally joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in March 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Haasan chose not to contest the Lok Sabha polls and instead requested a Rajya Sabha seat, which was later confirmed by DMK president M.K. Stalin.

(This is a developing story)

 
