Kamal Haasan to enter Rajya Sabha with support from DMK, 3 other names out

Kamal Haasan is set to enter the Rajya Sabha with the support of the DMK, which recently announced three candidates for the Upper House, including the re-nomination of incumbent party member P Wilson.

As part of the alliance arrangement, the DMK has allocated one Rajya Sabha seat to Kamal Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam.

70-year-old Kamal Haasan was promised a Rajya Sabha seat after his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, formally joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in March 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Haasan chose not to contest the Lok Sabha polls and instead requested a Rajya Sabha seat, which was later confirmed by DMK president M.K. Stalin.