Tamil Nadu MP Ganeshamurthi hospitalised, suicide attempt suspected: Report

Tamil Nadu MP A Ganeshamurthi of was hospitalised on Sunday. Doctors stated his condition stated to be serious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police told news agency PTI that Ganeshamurthi complained of uneasiness around 9:30 am on Sunday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Erode by his family members.

"After check-up, he was admitted in the ICU and was put on ventilator," police was quoted by PTI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, several reports claimed that Ganeshamurthi had attempted suicide. Reacting to this, authorities at the private hospital, where he was initially referred to, refused to comment.

The MP was later shifted to a private hospital in nearby Coimbatore, with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance.

DMK's S Muthusamy, state Minister for Urban Development and Housing and Excise and Prohibition, Dr C Saraswathy, BJP MLA from Modakurichi, AIADMK leader K V Ramalingam and some others rushed to the hospital and enquired about Ganeshamurthi's health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganeshamurthi is a the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode. He is a member of the MDMK party but was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. According a local report, he was given a ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

