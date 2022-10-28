Statewide meetings in Tamil Nadu against ‘Hindi’ imposition on THIS day

Statewide meetings in Tamil Nadu against ‘Hindi’ imposition on THIS day2 min read . 05:49 AM IST
In the meeting, the speakers will explain the resolution that was adopted in the Tamil Nadu assembly against the ‘imposition’ of the Hindi language.
In Tamil Nadu, the ruling Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will organize public meetings on November 4 to discuss and explain the resolution adopted in the state assembly against the 'imposition' of the Hindi language here, said the officials as quoted by news agency ANI.
In the meeting, the speakers will explain the resolution that was adopted in the Tamil Nadu assembly against the "imposition" of the Hindi language.
According to the resolution, the state government urged the Centre not to implement recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary committee on official language.
On October 13 this year, the ruling DMK's youth and students wing announced a statewide protest in Tamil Nadu regarding the imposition of Hindi language by the Centre, as per ANI reports.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the Central government against the alleged imposition of the Hindi language in the state.
Stalin, in his official statement, listed out the sacrifices youngsters, made in history against "Hindi imposition" and said, "not to impose another language war on us", ANI reported.
Earlier on October 10, Stalin tweeted: "The rigorous thrust by Union BJP government for #HindiImposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India's soul."
"If implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP govt would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past," Stalin added in his tweet.
He had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the ‘attempts of Union government’ to impose Hindi are 'impractical and divisive in character'.
The chief minister highlighted that it has been recommended by the panel that, "youth would be eligible for certain jobs only if they had studied Hindi, and removal of English (is proposed) as one of the compulsory papers in recruitment exams."
(With ANI inputs)
