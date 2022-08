In Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted raids at 26 premises of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA, KPP Baskar in connection with a matter of disproportionate assets, according to news agency ANI.

The agency reported that Baskar is a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.

According to media reports, search operations are taking place in Namakkal, Trichy, Madurai, and other districts of Tamil Nadu.

