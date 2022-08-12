Tamil Nadu: DVAC raids premises of former CM Edappadi Palaniswami close aide

Tamil Nadu: DVAC raids premises of former CM Edappadi Palaniswami close aide1 min read . 12 Aug 2022
AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar is a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party's Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.
In Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted raids at 26 premises of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA, KPP Baskar in connection with a matter of disproportionate assets, according to news agency ANI.
The agency reported that Baskar is a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.
According to media reports, search operations are taking place in Namakkal, Trichy, Madurai, and other districts of Tamil Nadu.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
