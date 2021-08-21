The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced relaxations in Covid curbs across the state from Monday (23 August). The state government has, however, extended lockdown till 6th September.

All colleges have been allowed to function from 1st September on a rotational basis with vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff.

- Theatres have been allowed to operate with 50% capacity

- IT companies permitted to have 100% workforce

- Schools will reopen from 1st September

- Schools permitted to conduct classes for classes 9 to 12

- Shops permitted to stay open till 10 pm

- Zoos allowed to open with 50% capacity

In its earlier order on 6 August, the state government extended the Covid curbs till 23 August which included banning of prayers by the public in all places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

On 18 August, the state government allowed re-opening of schools for classes 9th to 12th from September 1 with Covid protocols and teachers along with other staff to be fully vaccinated.

Classes for the 9th, 10th, 11 the and 12th standards shall be permitted to be conducted in all the schools (Government, Government aided and private) with effect from September 1, 2021, said the statement released by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai on Tuesday.

The classes will be opened with 50% of students at a time by duly following the appropriate standard operating procedures, it added.

All the Deputy Directors of Health Services are instructed to coordinate with the School authorities to ensure that schools are re-opening duly following Standard Operating Procedures related to re-opening of schools.

Currently, the southern state has 19,621 active Covid cases. So far, 25,97,603 cases and 34,663 deaths due to Covid.

