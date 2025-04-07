Tamil Nadu: ED searches locations linked to TVH Group, owned by DMK leader’s kin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to the TVH Group, owned by a DMK leader's kin, in Chennai, an ANI alert said.

Tamil Nadu-based True Value Homes (TVH) Builders, a realty firm, is owned by state's municipal administartion minister and DMK strongman KN Nehru's family.

A PTI report said that the TVH Group was founded by KN Ravichandran, brother of KN Nehru, who was Tamil Nadu's former transport minister.

Details of the ED operation are awaited.