Tamil Nadu: ED searches locations linked to TVH Group, owned by DMK leader’s kin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to the TVH Group, owned by a DMK leader's kin, in Chennai, an ANI alert said.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu-based True Value Homes (TVH) Builders, a realty firm, is owned by state's municipal administartion minister and DMK strongman KN Nehru's family.

A PTI report said that the TVH Group was founded by KN Ravichandran, brother of KN Nehru, who was Tamil Nadu's former transport minister.

Details of the ED operation are awaited.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for details)