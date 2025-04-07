Tamil Nadu: ED searches locations linked to TVH Group, owned by DMK leader’s kin

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at multiple locations linked to the TVH Group in Chennai, owned by a DMK leader's family. The operation involves the realty firm founded by KN Ravichandran, brother of DMK minister KN Nehru. Further details are pending.

Sugam Singhal
Updated7 Apr 2025, 09:13 AM IST
The TVH Group was founded by KN Ravichandran, brother of KN Nehru, Tamil Nadu’s minister for municipal administration, urban and water supply and a DMK strongman.(LinkedIn/Narayanan Ravichandran)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to the TVH Group, owned by a DMK leader's kin, in Chennai, an ANI alert said.

Tamil Nadu-based True Value Homes (TVH) Builders, a realty firm, is owned by state's municipal administartion minister and DMK strongman KN Nehru's family.

A PTI report said that the TVH Group was founded by KN Ravichandran, brother of KN Nehru, who was Tamil Nadu's former transport minister.

Details of the ED operation are awaited.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for details)

First Published:7 Apr 2025, 09:13 AM IST
