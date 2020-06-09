In much relief to Tamil Nadu students and their parents, state govt has cancelled the exams of class 10th and 11th. Students will be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exam results as well as their attendance. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the decisions on Tuesday.

80% of marks will be awarded based on their performance in the quarterly and half-yearly exams and 20% marks will be based on their attendance.

Earlier on June 4, the Tamil Nadu education department had released the hall tickets for the 10th class SSLC board exam. The exams were slated to be conducted from June 15-25.

State govt also informed that the decision regarding class 12th exams will be taken in coming days.

The highest number of confirmed cases in India are from Maharashtra at 88,528 followed by Tamil Nadu at 33,229. Out of the total 7,466 fatalities in India, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,169 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,280 deaths, Delhi with 874, Madhya Pradesh with 414, West Bengal with 405 and Tamil Nadu with 286.

