Tamil Nadu: Explosion in firecrackers factory in Krishnagiri district1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Explosion happened in a firecrackers factory in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday
A blast happened in a firecrackers factory in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. A few people feared death in the explosion. More details awaited.
(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)
