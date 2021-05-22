Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown for a week from 24 May to curtail the spread of the virus.

Tamil Nadu has been under 'complete lockdown' since 10 May. The extension of the lockdown in the state will see no relaxation, with only emergency services allowed to function during the period.

After holding a meeting with medical experts and the representatives of legislature parties, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a total lockdown with no relaxations in the state.

The current lockdown in the state comes to an end on the morning of 24 May.

Let's take a look at what's allowed, what's not:

The state government has permitted shops to remain open till 9 pm on Saturday and between 6 am and 9 pm on Sunday to allow people to stock up for the week-long total lockdown.

All public and private buses will be allowed to ply on Saturday and Sunday. The government has permitted pharmacies, supply of milk, drinking water and newspapers.

Takeaway service allowed in restaurants between 6 am and 10 am, noon and 3 pm, and 6 am and 9 pm. Supply via food delivery apps, Swiggy, Zomato will be allowed only at the prescribed time.

E-commerce is allowed between 8 am and 6 pm.

Vegetables and fruits will be available to people on vehicles under the auspices of the state horticulture department.

Only essential departments will function in the Secretariat and other district administration offices.

Employees of private establishments, banks, insurance companies, IT/ITES have been asked to work from home.

The media can function without restrictions.

Fuel pumps and ATM services will function. Transportation of agricultural produce and inputs carrying essential commodities will be allowed. Freight vehicles and the movement of essential commodities will be allowed.

Inter-district movement on medical grounds and deaths will be allowed upon e-registration. Intra-district movement on medical grounds need not register.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 36,184 new coronavirus infections, with the state capital's daily Covid-19 count registering a slight decline to 5,913 as against 6,073 the day before. The number of deaths stood at 467, taking the total number of fatalities to 19,598.

The total number of positive cases till date numbered 17,70,988 and the number of active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 2,74,629. On Friday, 24,478 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,76,761.

