Tamil Nadu government has extended Covid-19 lockdown in the state till 6 AM on September 6, but also granted certain relaxations. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin to assess the Covid-19 situation in the state on Saturday.

Earlier, the Covid-mandated restrictions were scheduled to end in Tamil Nadu on August 23, Monday.

Among the relaxations, the state government has allowed schools to resume for Classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent attendance from September 1. Students will be allowed to attend classes on a rotational basis. Any decision to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 8 will be taken after September 15.

All medical and nursing colleges have already been financial since August 16 in the state.

Shops have been allowed to remain open till 10 PM, on hour more than the 9 PM limit effective earlier.

Offices of IT sector companies have been allowed to operate with 100 per cent workforce.

Cinema halls across Tamil Nadu will be have been permitted to resume operations from August 23, Monday, but with 50 per cent seating capacity. Theatre owners have been asked to ensure that all their staff members are fully vaccinated.

Beaches have been allowed to open for the public. Small shopkeepers and vendors doing business on the beaches in Tamil Nadu have been asked to get themselves vaccinated.

Zoos and botanical gardens have also been allowed to open for visitors.

Public buses have been allowed to travel to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and have been warned to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Swimming pools will remain closed for the wider public and can only be used by athletes training for competitions. All trainers and trainees above the age of 18 have been asked by the state government to get themselves vaccinated.

