The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the ongoing lockdown for another week till 6 am on 7 June, citing growing cases of Covid-19 in the state. The current restrictions are in place till 31 May.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held meetings with medical experts and senior ministers in the government and after assessing the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The development comes as the state reported 33,361 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday.

CM MK Stalin said that provision stores would be allowed to sell essential supplies through carts or vehicles in their respective localities with permission from local bodies.

The home delivery of groceries will be allowed between 7 am to 6 pm daily.

"The provision stores are also allowed to receive orders either online or over phone and deliver supplies at the customer's residence between 7 am and 6 pm," the CM added.

Vegetables and fruits will continue to be sold in mobile vans.

Currently, all other shops are not permitted to open and takeaway services are only allowed in restaurants. Tea shops are also not allowed to function.

CM Stalin also announced that he has instructed Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department to distribute a food kit containing 13 provision supplies to every rice ration cardholder through ration shops for June.

Though there is an extension on the Covid-19 lockdown in the state, there will not be any restriction on medical services, pharmacies and vaccination.

All the other restrictions currently in place will continue, the press release added.

View Full Image Tamil Nadu lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 33,361 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total caseload to 19.78 lakh while the toll mounted to 22,289 as 474 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to a medical bulletin, 30,063 people were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 16,43,284 leaving 3,13,048 active infections.

Chennai, which has been witnessing a declining trend in daily new cases, saw 2,779 people contracting the contagion on Thursday, totalling to 4,93,881 till date. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 6,723 deaths.

The number of samples tested today was 1,74,145, raising the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.69 crore till date.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 1,392 cases, Coimbatore 4,734, Erode 1,699, Madurai 1,395, Thiruvallur 1,221, 2,074, Tiruchirappalli 1,617 and Virudhunagar 1,016. Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ranipet, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thirupathur, Thiruvannamalai, Tuticorin, Villupuram reported fresh infections in excess of 500. Among the 474 deaths, 125 died without any pre-existing illness.

