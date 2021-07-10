The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the Covid-induced lockdown in the state till 19 July, but with certain restrictions eased further.

The authorities have now allowed restaurants, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops and snack shops to function with 50% till 9 pm.

In addition to this, competitive exams for state and union government services can be conducted in compliance with the standard operating procedure. The examining agencies will be required to inform the district authorities in advance.

The decision comes in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu reporting 69 deaths and 3,039 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. With this, the total infection count and fatalities have reached to 25,13,098 and 33,322, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.