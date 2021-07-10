Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till 19 July, but eases curbs further. What's allowed, what's not

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till 19 July, but eases curbs further. What's allowed, what's not

Premium
A health worker sprays disinfectants in a parking area in Chennai
1 min read . 02:01 PM IST Edited By Sneha

  • Lockdown in the state was scheduled to end on Monday
  • Shops and restaurants can now stay open till 9 pm

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the Covid-induced lockdown in the state till 19 July, but with certain restrictions eased further.

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the Covid-induced lockdown in the state till 19 July, but with certain restrictions eased further.

The authorities have now allowed restaurants, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops and snack shops to function with 50% till 9 pm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The authorities have now allowed restaurants, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops and snack shops to function with 50% till 9 pm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In addition to this, competitive exams for state and union government services can be conducted in compliance with the standard operating procedure. The examining agencies will be required to inform the district authorities in advance.

The decision comes in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu reporting 69 deaths and 3,039 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. With this, the total infection count and fatalities have reached to 25,13,098 and 33,322, respectively.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!