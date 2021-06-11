Treading cautiously even as coronavirus infections decline, the Tamil Nadu government today extended the lockdown in the state by a week, till 21 June, while relaxing some curbs in few districts.

The development comes as the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has come down below two lakh on Thursday. More importantly, the number of daily new Covid-19 cases too declined in Tamil Nadu and has now come down to 16,813.

All you need to know about the recent relaxation of norms:

The Tamil Nadu government-run Tasmac shops are now allowed to operate between 10 am and 5 pm in 27 districts of the state.

Relaxations in 27 districts including capital Chennai where there has been a reported dip in Covid-19 spread.

The TN govt has allowed more relaxations in the Western belt comprising Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Karur and seven other districts.

Parks and playgrounds will be reopened from 6 am to 9 am daily.

Salons, spas and barbershops permitted to function till 5 pm without air-conditioning.

IT firms can work at 20% capacity.

Relaxations include allowing the reopening of two-wheeler repair shops, agricultural products, pump sets and other farm essentials

Other essential services like security services, plumbers and electricians have also been allowed in the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has registered 16,813 fresh infections, including two returnees from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 23,08,838 while 358 deaths took the toll to 28,528, the Health Department said on Thursday.

Recoveries continued to eclipse new infections with 32,049 people recovering on Thursday, taking the total to 20,91,646 leaving 1,88,664 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily infections tally at 36,184 cases on May 21 and since then it has been witnessing a declining trend.

On May 30, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000 mark and on June 7 below 20,000.

Three districts constituted the bulk of new cases with Coimbatore adding 2,236 cases, followed by Chennai (1,223) and Erode (1,390).

The state capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,22,052 cases overall.

The number of deaths also remains high in Chennai with 7,658 fatalities till date.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,81,920 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,94,25,279.

