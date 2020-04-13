NEW DELHI : After Maharashtra, Punjab and Odisha, the Tamil Nadu government also today decided to extend the lockdown till April 30.

The number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 1,000-mark in Tamil Nadu. As many as 106 people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the the total count in the state to 1,075.

India's coronavirus count crossed 9,000 today with states confirming over 700 cases in last 24 hours. The death toll has increased to 309. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country is 9,152. At least 141 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured persons to 857.

India is under nationwide lockdown till April 14 to mitigate the virus spread. Several states like Maharashtra, Punjab earlier extended the lockdown in the wake of rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the states.

Health ministry maintained that there was no community transmission in India.

"At least 25 districts from 15 states have not reported any new case since the last 14 days. These are Gondia in Maharashtra, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Davangiri, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi in Karnataka, South Goa, Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala, West Imphal in Manipur, Rajouri in J&K, Aizawl West in Mizoram, Mahe in Puducherry, SBS Nagar in Punjab, Patna, Nalanda and Munger in Bihar, Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa in Haryana, Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand, and Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said.

He also said that the Aarogya Setu app, a mobile application, has been downloaded by 3.5 crore people so far.

Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people.

(With agency inputs)