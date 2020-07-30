Amid the spike in coronavirus cases , Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown across the state till August 31 midnight, with certain relaxations. However, a complete lockdown will be observed on all Sundays until August 31. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said intense curbs will be in place on August 2,9,16,23 and 30. Tamil Nadu is currently the second-most coronavirus-affected state in the country after Maharashtra, with 57,073 cases currently active out of the total confirmed cases of 2,27,688.

What is allowed and what's not during the lockdown

Grocery shops to remain open till 7 pm.

Public transport, trains and metro will remain suspended until August 31

Private industries can function with 75 per cent workforce.

Eateries in Chennai can begin dine-in services with 50 per cent capacity.

Online delivery of essential commodities to be permitted.

Food delivery services to be allowed till 9 pm.

Independence Day celebrations to be observed with social distancing and other measures.

No relaxation will be given to containment zones in the state.

Existing ban on religious congregations will continue.

Shopping malls, theatres and bars will remain shut.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 50,000 mark in a single day for the first time today, pushing the virus tally to 15,83,792, while the recoveries went past 10 lakh on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country registered a record increase of 52,123 infections in a span of 24-hours, while the death-toll climbed to 34,968 with 775 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

