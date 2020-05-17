Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till May 31

COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till May 31 with more relaxations, chief minister K Palaniswami said today. This was reported by Press Trust of India today.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister today announced some new relaxations such as resumption of public transport in 25 districts after a pause of nearly two months.

In 12 other districts, including Chennai, there would be no change in the restrictions and would continue as they existed during the third phase of lockdown, set to end today, Palaniswami added.

The chief minister said relaxations already in force would continue throughout the state, but restrictions on functioning of educational institutions, public entry into religious places would continue.

Palaniswami said people in Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal and 20 other districts where the government has today provided new relaxations can commute within the district without any "e-pass."

Tamil Nadu has reported 10,585 coronavirus cases with 3538 recoveries and 74 deaths.

The decision came on the day when the third phase of nationwide lockdown comes to an end.

Maharashtra, which has reported highest number of coronavirus cases in India, has also extended the lockdown till May 31.

According to the health ministry data updated today morning, the highest number of 30,706 confirmed cases is from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat (10,988) and Tamil Nadu (10,585). The total number of cases in India has gone past 90,000.

While the number of fresh cases in Tamil Nadu was below the 500 mark for the second straight day, the state also saw another encouraging sign with 939 people being discharged.

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar has appealed to the people not to panic, saying the government was adopting aggressive testing, early diagnosis and clinical management and new strategies to contain the spread of the virus.

