Tamil Nadu fireworks factory blast death toll goes up to 19, PM Modi announces relief
Fire and rescue personnel work after an explosion ripped through a fireworks factory near Sattur. (PTI)
Fire and rescue personnel work after an explosion ripped through a fireworks factory near Sattur. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu fireworks factory blast death toll goes up to 19, PM Modi announces relief

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 09:50 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami have announced an ex-gratia of two lakh each and three lakh each to the kin of the deceased

The death toll in the fireworks factory incident near Sattur in this southern district in Tamil Nadu on Friday has now gone up to 19.

As many as 30 people were critically injured in the massive fire.

Those injured in the explosion at the factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami have announced an ex-gratia of two lakh each and three lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, respectively.

How the explosion occurred

The blast occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village. The factory building was damaged badly under the impact of the explosion and many suffered burns.

PM Modi, CM Palaniswami, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK President MK Stalin were among those who condoled the deaths.

CM Palaniswami said that he has ordered a probe into the incident while assuring due legal action.

Several fire fighting units were deployed to douse the fire and take up the rescue operations.

Earlier, TV visuals showed relatives of the victims wailing near the mishap site while the injured were rushed to hospitals in ambulances.

Such explosions while mixing chemicals in cracker manufacturing units have been reported in the past in Virudhunagar district, especially places in and around Sivakasi and Sattur, the national hub of fireworks.

With agency inputs

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

