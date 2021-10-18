Issuing a flood alert, the Chengelpet district collector said on Monday that people must stay away from River Palar and bridges across it as 6,322 cusecs of water has been released from the Palar Anaicut in view of the rains in catchment areas .

The water released from the anaicut in Ranipet district is expected to reach the Chengelpet district border of Palar soon, said DC AR Rahul Nadh, adding that considering the downpour, there is a likelihood of more inflows.

“Hence, people should not use bridges and wash clothes or utilize the river for any other purpose. The over 35 villages on the banks of the river in Chengelpet district are being monitored," he said.

This comes as several parts of the Kanyakumari district received heavy rainfall on Sunday that caused flooding in Thirparappu waterfalls.

Further, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Tamil Nadu from Wednesday for the next two to three days.

As per IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar, the southern peninsula received an intense spell of rain a day before yesterday. However, he said that the rainfall activity is likely to reduce from today.

"There is going to be rainfall of a maximum of 6-7 cm today as compared to the 29 cm of rainfall recorded Saturday. And thereafter, there would be clear weather," Kumar said.

“Now, we are expecting a fresh spell of the easterly wave which will affect the Southern peninsula from 20 October and will cause a heavy spell over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior Karnataka," he added.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala mounted to 21.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people in the state to remain cautious and prepare themselves to move to a relief camp, higher ground or safer localities if requested by government officials. He also advised against inessential travel.

