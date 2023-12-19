Tamil Nadu floods: Ashwini Vaishnaw steps in to help rescue 800 stranded passengers of Chennai-Egmore Express
Defence personnel have engaged a helicopter to rescue train passengers stranded in flood-hit Srivaikuntam
After the Chennai-Egmore Express train along with about 800 passengers got stranded at Srivaikuntam in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain and floods, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a call to southern railway officials from the war room to review the situation and asked them to fasten the rescue operation, said minister of state L Murugan on Tuesday.