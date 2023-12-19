As many as 10 death were reported following rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu as heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of the state on Wednesday. Several areas continued to reel under floods as authorities carried rescue and relief operations. Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan took to social media to inform that the situation is "particularly bad in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli" districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued no major warning in the state on Wednesday. The weather department said, "Squally weather with wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail along and off South Tamil Nadu coast, over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during above mentioned period."

In the wake of no IMD alert, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the forecast of heavy rainfall by the IMD was also 'wrong'. He was quoted by PTI as saying, "...the IMD had predicted isolated to heavy, very heavy to extremely rainfall may occur in one or two places. This is what the forecast said. But Kayalpattinam (a municipality in Tuticorin district) received 115 cm rainfall in two days." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meena said southern districts, particularly Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, witnessed record rainfall and flooding. "Kayalpattinam within 30 hours received 1,186 mm of rainfall while Tiruchendur 921 mm. Lot of places in Tuticorin and those villages which are located on the banks of river Thamirabharani were affected due to the floods," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Here are all the latest developments on Tamil Nadu floods: 1. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said 10 people died due to rain-related incident across the state. "Seven of them (10 deaths) were reported in the Tirunelveli district and three in the Thoothukudi district. Three of these people died due to wall collapse, four died due to drowning, two due to electrocution, and one is likely to be a natural death," he was quoted by ANI as saying.



2. A holiday was announced in all schools and colleges of Tirunelveli district on Wednesday, December 20. "The exams that were to be held are also postponed," said the Tirunelveli district collector.

3. A bridge collapsed near Anthony Puram on the Thoothukudi-Madurai highway in the Thoothukudi district. Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was reported in parts of Thoothukudi as the area received heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclonic circulation.



4. A drone visual shared by news agency ANI showed roads from Thoothukudi to Srivaikundam completely inundated. Earlier, around 100 people were stuck at the Srivaikundam railway station due to floods. "They are being rescued currently with the help of a rescue team by helicopter," ANI reported.

5. "In Tirunelveli district, 88% of the distribution transformers have been restored. The remaining 12% of distribution transformers are also ready to supply power. Due to water stagnation, we are unable to restore the remaining 12%, but shortly, the power supply will be resumed. In the case of Thoothukudi, the power supply could be restored in 40% of the areas. In the remaining area, will be restoring the power supply as the water resides," said the Tamil Nadu chief secretary on Tuesday.

Tirunelveli: People shift from a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

6. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi chaired a review meeting with senior officials of Central Agencies and Armed Forces to review the present situation in flood-affected southern districts of Tamil Nadu. In a review meeting held at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, “some organisations...expressed concern that lack of coordination and inadequate assessment of the overall situation in the affected districts left it unclear exactly how much resources are needed and where to prioritize deployment of troops."

7. Tamil Nadu chief secretary informed that till date, authorities have set up 160 relief camps and about 17,000 people have been accommodated in these relief camps. "About 34,000 food packets have been supplied to people and even now, we cannot reach some villages as water level is yet to recede", he said. Nine helicopters were involved in relief work and through them, 13,500 kg of food was supplied to stranded victims. "There is also a possibility for one more helicopter to join the rescue operation," he said.

A drone view shows severe waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu following incessant rainfall, on Tuesday.

8. Indian Coast Guard's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) air-dropped 350 Kg of food packets and other relief material in flood affected areas in South Tamil Nadu. "More helo sorties planned by ICG to assist stranded citizens," the Defence PRO Chennai tweeted.

The Eastern Naval Command said INS Kattabomman was coordinating rescue operations along with district administration. "More than 100 personnel were shifted to safer locations by the teams," it tweeted.

9. Besides, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv for HADR efforts. The IAF rescued four stranded persons, including a pregnant woman and an infant on Tuesday morning.

10. The Indian Army rescued 57 women, 39 men and 15 children in Nanalkadu in Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the India Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams rescued 80 people stranded in the flood-hit areas of Mathavanagar, PSP Nagar and Korampallam in Tuticorin.

