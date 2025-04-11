Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy ousted from DMK top post over remark on sex workers, to be replaced by Tiruchi Shiva

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy was dismissed from a key party post on Friday, in light of controversy over his comments on Shaivism and Vaishnavism and sex workers that sparked widespread criticism, including from DMK MP Kanimozhi and BJP state president K Annamalai. Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva is set to replace Ponmudy.

He was being “relieved from the party's deputy general secretary post”, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin said, without attributing any reason behind this. Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva will replace Ponmudy, Stalin said, adding Siva was relieved from his Propaganda Secretary post in accordance with rules.

A video of the minister making the alleged remarks in the context of a sex worker has gone viral. He is heard sharing a distasteful conversation, described as misogynistic and demeaning to women, between a man and a sex worker. Before doing so, he issued a disclaimer, asking the women present not to “misunderstand him”. Ponmudy has not broken the silence on it yet.

Women's rights activist Chinmayi Sripada slams Ponmudy Prominent singer and women's rights activist Chinmayi Sripada stated, "This is a joke. The joke is on us."

"This is Minister of Forests... Mr Ponmudi from Tamil Nadu. He previously held posts as a Minister for Science and Tech, and Education... He describes a 'joke' because apparently there is a 'market' for these jokes in a public gathering..." she posted on X.

“Such a speech must have demanded Periyar’s photo in the background. This is a joke. The joke is on us,” she mentioned.

Ponmudy's speech ‘not acceptable’ “The recent speech of minister Ponmudy is not acceptable. For whatever reason he had spoken, such vulgar words are condemnable,” Kanimozhi posted on X.

Ponmudy should be ‘sacked’ as minister BJP's CR Kesavan said that Ponmudy has no moral right to be serving as Minister and demanded his resignation. He said, “When the State Emblem of Tamilnadu is a Sacred Temple Gopuram, Ponmudi after his perverted statements deliberately attacking sacred Hindu symbols to crude sexual innuendos, has no moral right to continue as Minister of TN Government. DMK is indulging in mere eyewash by removing him from just from the party position. This vile individual should at once be sacked as a Minister.”

'Not just minister, entire DMK is vulgar' Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai posted on X, "This is DMK’s standard of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. Thiru Ponmudi was once the Higher Education Minister of Tamil Nadu & now Minister for Forests and Khadi, and the youth of Tamil Nadu are expected to tolerate this filth? Not just this Minister, the entire DMK ecosystem is vulgar, foul-mouthed, and uncouth. Hang your head in shame, Thiru @mkstalin, for leading such a disgraceful pack.

“By removing him from a party post today, if @arivalayam thinks people will move on, they are sadly mistaken! DMK’s relentless attacks on the pillars of Hindu Dharma (Saivam & Vainavam) won’t go unanswered forever. Don’t take our silence for weakness, Thiru @mkstalin,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)