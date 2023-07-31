comScore
Tamil Nadu: Four people died in a car accident in Madurai
A deadly collision between a car and a container truck left four people dead near Thirmangalam in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

In the incident, four people died, said Madurai SP Siva Prasad.

In another incident, a toll plaza employee lost his life after a speeding truck knocked him down on Sunday. The tragic incident took place at Masthanapatti toll plaza in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The deceased Satish Kumar was a resident of Sakhimangalam in the Madurai district.

The driver lost the control of his vehicle, due to brake failure. Accident took place when Satish Kumar tried to stop the truck at the toll plaza. The truck didn't stop and hit him dragging him a few meters. The toll plaza employee died on the spot, reported news agency ANI.

“The truck was carrying 30 tonnes of rice from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada to a place in Kerala. It was driven by K. Balakrishnan (41) from Guntur. The driver lost control shortly after crossing the bridge near Bandikoil due to brake failure," said Police sources.

He also tried to stop the vehicle by hitting a roadside tree, but the attempt failed because of roadside restaurants. When his vehicle approached the toll booth, he saw some vehicles lined up and decided to diver the vehicle to the opposite side of the toll booth to avoid hitting the vehicles.

Unaware about the situation of the truck, Satish Kumar tried to stop the truck, he was hit and dragged a few meters. The unfortunate incident resulted in on the spot death of Satish Kumar. Things didn't stop here and the lorry hit hte oncoming passenger vehicle. Police said two passengers in the car and a female toll booth employee were also injured in the incident. Till now, a complain has been filed and an investigation is underway.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST
