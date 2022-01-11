There is no need for full lockdown as of now in Tamil Nadu. The CM has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown enough for now, says Tamil Nadu health minister, ANI tweeted.

"There is no need for full lockdown as of now. CM has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown enough for now: Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian.

In order to contain the transmission of the virus, the state govt has extended Covid-19 restrictions till January 31. The night curfew will continue in the state till January 31 and will remain effective from 10 pm to 5 am from Mondays to Saturdays. A total lockdown will be in force on January 16 (Sunday), barring essential services.

As per the order of the state government, people will not be allowed in all places of worship between January 14 and January 18.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 13,990 new COVID-19 cases, 2,547 recoveries, and 11 deaths. The active cases are at 62,767.

