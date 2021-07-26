In order to cope with the third wave of coronavirus, Tamil Nadu government has decided to train medical professionals and also vaccinate the most vulnerable people. Further, the state government is planning to monitor localised infections and all out efforts would be made to ensure the pandemic is under check, an official said.

State Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said, Doctors and nurses would be trained to cope with the possible third wave.

Noting that, third wave is likely to affect children more, he said, "infrastructure at all the paediatric wards in the government hospitals across the state have been upgraded."

"We have to be mentally prepared to face it. And appropriate steps were already taken to improve the beds and oxygen supplies," he said referring to the nearly 80,000 beds created across Tamil Nadu.

Oxygen cylinders and concentrators have also been readied. But a disheartening factor is the behaviour of some of the people, he lamented.

"Despite the state government's best efforts in enforcement and monitoring to bring the pandemic under control, an element of casualness which is creeping among the people could cause a spurt in cases," Radhakrishnan said and appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

"Some people are still not wearing face masks or following social distancing. The absence of masks and non-conformity to social distancing norms are causing concern," he said and warned that this could affect the efforts in bringing down the coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported 1808 cases with its overall tally going to 25,48,497.

The active cases stand at 23,364.

Regarding inoculation, the senior official said the government has planned to cover the most vulnerable sections soon, subject to availability of vaccines.

"The emergence of Covid variant is not in our control. So, we have to be mentally prepared to face any eventuality," Radhakrishnan said.

(With inputs from agencies)

