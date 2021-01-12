OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu gears up for COVID-19 vaccine roll out, first batch of Covishield reaches Chennai
Tamil Nadu gears up for COVID-19 vaccine roll out, first batch of Covishield reaches Chennai

  • The coronavirus vaccine will distributed further to 10 regional centres & 51 walk-in coolers at district level by today evening, Tamil Nadu health secretary said

Tamil Nadu is all set kick off COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January. The first batch of Covishield vaccine has reached Chennai on Tuesday. The coronavirus vaccine will distributed further to 10 regional centres and 51 walk-in coolers at district level by today evening, Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan said, quoted ANI.

On distribution of coronavirus vaccine, Radhakrishnan told ANI, "Once it arrives at state vaccine centre, we'll be reinsuring that everything is in place. Later, it will go to actual vaccination site in cold boxes:

