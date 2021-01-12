Tamil Nadu is all set kick off COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January. The first batch of Covishield vaccine has reached Chennai on Tuesday. The coronavirus vaccine will distributed further to 10 regional centres and 51 walk-in coolers at district level by today evening, Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan said, quoted ANI.

On distribution of coronavirus vaccine, Radhakrishnan told ANI, "Once it arrives at state vaccine centre, we'll be reinsuring that everything is in place. Later, it will go to actual vaccination site in cold boxes:

