Tamil Nadu gears up for fresh spell of rains on THESE dates; IMD sounds alert
The fresh spell of rain in Tamil Nadu will be driven by a cyclonic circulation above the equatorial ocean and the nearby southwestern region of the Bay of Bengal
Tamil Nadu rains: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted scattered rains in many areas of Tamil Nadu from 25 December. The weather department informed that light-to-moderate rains will lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Christmas day. Moreover, the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu will receive rains between 30 December and 1 January.
In the midst of the enduring challenges posed by flooding in the state, the administrative authorities of the Tirunelveli district took action on Saturday by activating three sluices, thereby releasing an excess of 1000 cubic feet of water from the Manimuthar Dam in Tirunelveli.
The intense rainfall in past few days resulted in widespread destruction in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari. The current flooding has tragically led to 35 casualties, with Thoothukudi district recording 22 fatalities and Tirunelveli documenting 13.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!