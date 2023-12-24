Tamil Nadu rains: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted scattered rains in many areas of Tamil Nadu from 25 December. The weather department informed that light-to-moderate rains will lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Christmas day. Moreover, the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu will receive rains between 30 December and 1 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fresh spell of rain will be driven by a cyclonic circulation above the equatorial ocean and the nearby southwestern region of the Bay of Bengal.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the light-to-moderate rains will start on 25 December and are expected to continue till 28 December in several parts of Tamil Nadu. The regional office of the weather department added that the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu will receive rains from 30 December and it may extend up to 1 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although certain areas of the State may experience consistent patterns of light to moderate rainfall until the conclusion of the year, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has indicated its ongoing observation of the Northeast monsoon with regard to its withdrawal.

Waterlogging continues in many areas of Tamil Nadu Days after heavy rainfall lashed many districts of Tamil Nadu, the waterlogging situation persists in the state. Several roads across Tamil Nadu remain filled with water causing long-traffic snarls at many important junctures. The administration said that the situation is due to the result of road damage during the rains and the department is working to remove the water.

In the midst of the enduring challenges posed by flooding in the state, the administrative authorities of the Tirunelveli district took action on Saturday by activating three sluices, thereby releasing an excess of 1000 cubic feet of water from the Manimuthar Dam in Tirunelveli. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The intense rainfall in past few days resulted in widespread destruction in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari. The current flooding has tragically led to 35 casualties, with Thoothukudi district recording 22 fatalities and Tirunelveli documenting 13.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!