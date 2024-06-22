Tamil Nadu government announces ₹1 lakh subsidy for women, transgender auto drivers: Report

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a ₹1 lakh subsidy for 1,000 women and transgender individuals to purchase autorickshaws. The announcement, made by Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan on Friday, June 21, aims to support beneficiaries registered with the Tamil Nadu Drivers and Automobile Workshop Workers Welfare Board, as per CNBC-TV18.

Minister Ganesan emphasized that the subsidy scheme aims to enhance earnings and promote self-sufficiency among women and transgender auto drivers. By subsidizing the acquisition of autorickshaws, the government seeks to significantly improve their livelihoods and create sustainable income opportunities, as per CNBC-TV18.

Also Read | Centre slaps stock limit on tur and chana till September to ensure affordability

In addition to the auto purchase subsidy, the government is set to launch specialized orientation programs in key districts, including Virudhunagar, focusing on safety measures in firecracker manufacturing units. This initiative aims to enhance workplace safety and promote best practices among workers handling explosive materials, as per the report.

Further supporting skill development, government industrial training institutes will offer tailored programs to upskill personnel in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Minister Ganesan highlighted these initiatives during discussions on the Labour and Skill Development Department's budget allocation, as per PTI.

Additionally, Ganesan, who also oversees the Skill Development portfolio, announced that facilities will be enhanced at the 71 government industrial training centers. These centers will offer skill upgradation programs tailored for employees of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This move aims to support the ongoing skill development and safety education efforts, ensuring that workers are better equipped to handle their tasks safely and efficiently.

Also Read | America is running out of options in the Gaza war