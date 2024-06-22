Tamil Nadu government announces ₹1 lakh subsidy for women, transgender auto drivers: Report

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a 1 lakh subsidy for 1,000 women and transgender individuals to buy autorickshaws. Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan revealed this initiative to support registered beneficiaries and promote self-sufficiency

Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh subsidy for women and transgender auto drivers in Tamil Nadu, alongside new safety and skill development initiatives.
The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a 1 lakh subsidy for 1,000 women and transgender individuals to purchase autorickshaws. The announcement, made by Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan on Friday, June 21, aims to support beneficiaries registered with the Tamil Nadu Drivers and Automobile Workshop Workers Welfare Board, as per CNBC-TV18.

Minister Ganesan emphasized that the subsidy scheme aims to enhance earnings and promote self-sufficiency among women and transgender auto drivers. By subsidizing the acquisition of autorickshaws, the government seeks to significantly improve their livelihoods and create sustainable income opportunities, as per CNBC-TV18.

In addition to the auto purchase subsidy, the government is set to launch specialized orientation programs in key districts, including Virudhunagar, focusing on safety measures in firecracker manufacturing units. This initiative aims to enhance workplace safety and promote best practices among workers handling explosive materials, as per the report.

Further supporting skill development, government industrial training institutes will offer tailored programs to upskill personnel in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Minister Ganesan highlighted these initiatives during discussions on the Labour and Skill Development Department's budget allocation, as per PTI.

Additionally, Ganesan, who also oversees the Skill Development portfolio, announced that facilities will be enhanced at the 71 government industrial training centers. These centers will offer skill upgradation programs tailored for employees of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This move aims to support the ongoing skill development and safety education efforts, ensuring that workers are better equipped to handle their tasks safely and efficiently.

In his policy note on Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department tabled in the assembly, Minister Ganesan stated that the government has amended laws to increase the frequency of inspections at fireworks factories. This decision was made in light of the significant hazards inherent in fireworks manufacturing and the higher incidence of accidents in these factories compared to others. Consequently, all fireworks factories are now classified as high-risk and are inspected every six months to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

