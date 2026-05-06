Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE: TVK chief Vijay meets governor, stakes claim to form next Govt

Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay met governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday. Vijay has staken claim to form next government in Tamil Nadu.
The TVK has won 108 seats. The Congress, which had been a long-time ally of the DMK, announced support to actor-politician Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu, severing 55-year-old ties with the Dravidian major DMK. The Congress has 5 MLAs. The rest of the numbers to cross 118 majority mark will come from smaller parties.
How numbers stack up: The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, as per the Election Commission's results on May 4. Vijay's party, however, fell short of the majority mark of 118. It needed 10 MLAs to form the state government. That's where the Congress jumped in.
After the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, the Congress has five MLAs, taking the tally of the TVK-Congress coalition to 113. It's yet to be seen whether the TVK will manage to consolidate support from other parties to achieve the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member assembly.
In the 2026 polls, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) emerged as the second-largest party with 59 seats, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47 seats, the BJP won one seat, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) won two seats each.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Tamil Nadu government formation:
DMK MP Kanimozhi says, “…It is a democracy and people's verdict and decision is supreme. We have to respect it. We accept what people have chosen. And I wish the newly formed government and Mr Vijay the best… Just because you are not in the government, it doesn't mean that you are not going to fight or stand for the people. We will continue our fight for the people.”
Manickam Tagore has acknowledged that the Congress was internally divided over forming an alliance with Vijay’s party, with differing views among state and central leaders.
TVK has moved its MLAs to a private luxury resort in Mamallapuram as it steps up efforts to secure the numbers. More than 50 legislators are currently housed at a hotel in Poonjeri, with others expected to arrive, even as security has been tightened.
Vijay's TVK, contesting its maiden Tamil Nadu assembly election, won 108 seats. In the 234-member House, the majority mark stands at 118. With the Congress party's five seats, TVK's tally rises to 113.
Congress extending support to the TVK marks a decisive shift not only in Tamil Nadu but also at the Centre, where the Congress allies with the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the INDIA bloc. The Opposition camps will have to reconsider the dynamics between the parties and their strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2029.
Congress party has alrady decided to extend support to TVK. The party has 5 MLAs. Other small parties, such as PMK with four seats, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK with two seats each, are also expected to extend support to TVK. Their backing would help the Vijay-led party cross the majority threshold of 118 seats.
Congress leader Girish Chodankar has said the TVK-Congress alliance is not only for formation of government, but also future elections.
“'Alliance with TVK not only for formation of govt, but also future elections,” he said in a statement.
The Congress has decided to support Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu. The Congress has 5 MLAs and TVK has fallen 10 short of 118 majority mark.
Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) met governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday. Vijay has staken claim to form next government in Tamil Nadu.
With the Congress poised to support actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu, the DMK on Wednesday described the move as a "backstab" by its long-time national ally.
The Congress party, a long-time ally of the DMK, on Wednesday announced support to actor-politician Vijay's TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
In a post on X, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said, “The President of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Thiru C Vijay, has formally requested the Indian National Congress (INC) to extend its support for forming a government in Tamil Nadu.”
“The people of Tamil Nadu, especially the youth, have delivered a very clear, strong and overwhelming verdict for a secular, progressive and welfarist government that believes in constitutional principles. They have chosen the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Mr. Vijay to form the next government,” it added.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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