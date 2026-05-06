Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE: TVK chief Vijay to take oath as CM tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi to attend

Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay met governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday. Vijay has staken claim to form next government in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay is all set to take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will attend TVK chief Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony on 7 May. The swearing-in will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The TVK has won 108 seats. The Congress, which had been a long-time ally of the DMK, announced support to actor-politician Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu, severing 55-year-old ties with the Dravidian major DMK. The Congress has 5 MLAs. The rest of the numbers to cross 118 majority mark will come from smaller parties.

How numbers stack up: The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, as per the Election Commission's results on May 4. Vijay's party, however, fell short of the majority mark of 118. It needed 10 MLAs to form the state government. That's where the Congress jumped in.

After the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, the Congress has five MLAs, taking the tally of the TVK-Congress coalition to 113. It's yet to be seen whether the TVK will manage to consolidate support from other parties to achieve the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member assembly.

In the 2026 polls, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) emerged as the second-largest party with 59 seats, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47 seats, the BJP won one seat, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) won two seats each.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Tamil Nadu government formation: