Home / News / India /  Tamil Nadu govt brings special license for liquor service in conference halls, banquets
Back

The Tamil Nadu government has brought a special license for allowing liquor service in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions, according to an order issued by the state government. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout