Tamil Nadu govt brings special license for liquor service in conference halls, banquets

Tamil Nadu govt brings special license for liquor service in conference halls, banquets

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Tamil Nadu government allows special license for liquor service.

Tamil Nadu government has brought a special license for allowing liquor service in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions.

The Tamil Nadu government has brought a special license for allowing liquor service in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions, according to an order issued by the state government. 

The Tamil Nadu government has brought a special license for allowing liquor service in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions, according to an order issued by the state government. 

