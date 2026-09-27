Tamil Nadu government withdraws RTI exemption for Law and Order Department amid criticism

The Tamil Nadu government has revoked its recent order exempting the Public (Law and Order) Department from the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005. The rollback comes days after the decision faced criticism from opposition parties and political leaders.

The government had initially issued the exemption under Section 24(4) of the RTI Act, classifying the Public (Law and Order) Department as an Intelligence and Security Organisation. The move had raised concerns that the public would lose access to information on several matters related to policing and law and order.

Advertisement

In its latest order, the government said, "Government Order Ms.No 57 of Human Resources Management (R) department dated 21st September,2026, relating to exemption of the Public (Law and Order) Department under sub section (4) of section 24 of the RTI Act,2005, stands revoked."

What information could have been affected? The Public (Law and Order) Department deals with a range of sensitive matters, including inquiry reports related to police firing, custodial deaths and allegations of police torture.

The earlier exemption had also covered areas such as deaths of remand prisoners, security-related detention cases, communal and caste clashes, withdrawal of politically sensitive cases and sanction for prosecution in matters involving defamatory articles, news reports and speeches.

Opposition criticised RTI exemption The original notification published in the Government Gazette triggered criticism from opposition parties and leaders.

Advertisement

CPM MP Venkatesan had called for the government to withdraw the order, saying, "This move is an open effort to change Tamil Nadu as police state. The Government should immediately withdraw the order."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also questioned the decision, arguing that the RTI framework was created to improve transparency and accountability in governance.

"The TVK government's move to exempt the Public (Law and Order) Department from the RTI Act does not set a good precedent. It's worth recalling that RTI was a landmark decision brought in by the Congress-led UPA government, intended to strengthen democratic accountability across India," the Congress MP had complained.

He further highlighted the nature of information handled by the department.

"The Law and Order Department handles crucial matters such as examining inquiry reports on police firing, custodial deaths, torture, and deaths of remand prisoners, security-related detention cases, communal and caste clash reports, requests for withdrawal of politically sensitive cases and matters relating to sanction of prosecution for defamatory articles, news items, and speeches. This crucial information is now being shielded from the public. Such rollbacks are not in line with transparent governance. RTI must be expanded, not restricted," he had said.

Advertisement

Government had defended original decision The government had earlier maintained that the exemption was limited in scope and was primarily aimed at information related to community clashes.

TVK Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar had said, "Only community clash related incident details will not be given under RTI because many are asking for RTI on community clash. There are 20 sections under Law and Order, only few sections are exempted from RTI. This is the intention behind the move," CTR Nirmal Kumar had said.

He had also said that the government could revisit the decision if members of the public objected to it.

"However, if general public expresses discomfort, we will take it to the Chief Minister for further action," he had said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agency ANI)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Tamil Nadu government withdraws RTI exemption for Law and Order Department amid criticism