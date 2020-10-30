Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to 7.5% NEET quota Bill

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his assent on Friday to the Bill , which provides 7.5% reservation to students of state government schools in medical courses.

A press release titled “Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on Preferential Basis to the Students of Government Schools Bill 2020" from the government read.

"This is to inform the people of Tamil Nadu that Hon'ble Governor has given his assent to the Bill titled," it added.

"Further it may be noted that Hon'ble Governor sought legal opinion of Solicitor General of India through a letter dated 26.9.2020 and the opinion was received yesterday (29.10.2020). Copies of both the letters are enclosed herewith. As soon as the opinion received, Hon'ble Governor has given assent to the Bill," the statement said.

TN passes order for 7.5% quota to govt school students

Earlier on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government announced that it has passed an order to provide 7.5% reservation in medical colleges to students from government schools who have cleared NEET.

The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of the Government Schools Bill, 2020, was passed in the Assembly on 15 September.

Several leaders in Tamil Nadu, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President M.K. Stalin wrote to Governor Purohit, urging him to give his assent to the Bill.

However, this would not apply to seats reserved for the all-India quota.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had already said due to this sub-quota, over 300 medical seats will go to students hailing from poor economic backgrounds.

Those who studied from the sixth standard to higher secondary schools in Corporation schools, municipal schools, Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare schools, Kalla reclamation schools, forest department schools and other schools managed by the state government departments would benefit from this reservation, the CM added.

