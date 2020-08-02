Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. "He is asymptomatic and clinically stable," a health bulletin from Kauvery hospital mentioned. "He underwent further tests and assessment at Kauvery hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai, today," the hospital bulletin read.

"As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," the bulletin further added.

Tamil Nadu governor had earlier observed a seven-day self-isolation on July 29 based on doctor's advice after three people in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus. At least 84 security and fire services personnel deployed in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the virus on July 23.

Tamil Nadu has been one of the worst-affected states by coronavirus outbreak in the country. The southern state reported over 2.5 lakh COVID-19 cases since the pandemic. The state capital Chennai accounted for over 1 lakh coronavirus cases.

To curb the virus spread, the Tamil Nadu government earlier announced a complete shutdown in the state on Sundays till the end of August. Only the essential shops like medical outlets were permitted to open during the lockdown. All other shops including groceries and restaurants and hotels would be closed. The commercial establishments will also remain shut on Sundays, the state chief minister K Palaniswami ordered.

Union home minister Amit Shah has also tested positive for coronavirus infection. "After experiencing symptoms of coronavirus I got myself tested and the report has come back positive," Shah wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter. He was admitted to a hospital for further treatment.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tested positive for COVID-19 infection.





