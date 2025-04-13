Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sparks row, asks students to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Madurai event

The Supreme Court had strongly reprimanded Governor Ravi, ruling that his decision to withhold assent and reserve the bills violated constitutional provisions. The court clarified that a governor cannot withhold assent or apply the concepts of an absolute veto or a pocket veto. According to the bench, the Governor must choose from three options when dealing with bills: granting assent, withholding assent, or reserving them for the President. Furthermore, the court ruled that if a bill has been presented to the Governor a second time, it must be assented to unless it has been altered compared to its original version.