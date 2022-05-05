After the Tamil Nadu government re-enacted a bill seeking the students from the state to be exempted from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), Governor RN Ravi has sent the anti-NEET bill to the Union Home Ministry for the Presidential approval, according to news agency ANI report.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, "Governor has sent the anti-NEET bill to Union Home Ministery in accordance with the Constitutional norms. The bill will be rejected by the President."

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies had protested against the Governor for not sending the NEET Exemption Bill to the President after being passed twice by the state Assembly.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday that the Tamil Nadu Assembly bill seeking exemption to the state from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) has been sent to the Centre for Presidential assent by Governor R N Ravi.

Stalin told the state Assembly that he has been informed by the Governor's secretary that the bill has been sent to the Union Home Ministry to enable Presidential assent for the same.

"As part of our struggle for NEET exemption, in the next step, we should jointly take all efforts to insist the Centre for Presidential assent for the bill," he said.

The Assembly had in February adopted the ruling DMK-piloted anti-NEET bill for the second time, after the Governor had returned the one resolved last year.

Tamil Nadu ministers Ma Subramanian and Thangam Thennarassu had also met the Governor, urging him to send the anti-NEET Bill to the President.

The anti-NEET bill was introduced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after a 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide at his home in Salem hours before the NEET exam.

