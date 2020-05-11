Tamil Nadu govt allows auto showrooms, retailers to reopen from today. Full list

Making economic revival be the top-most priority while recovering from Covid-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government has released a list of standalone outlets that are allowed to reopen from today. According to the rules, only small and non-air conditioned jewellery and textile showrooms located in rural areas are permitted to open.

In Chennai, standalone and neighbourhood shops can be opened from 10.30 am till 6 pm as against the earlier cut off time of 5 pm. The state government has listed 34 kinds of businesses that are allowed to operate in non-containment zones with conditions like social distancing from today.

Motorcycles/two-wheeler and car sales and service showrooms, firms dealing in automobile spare parts are allowed to open.

Stores selling tiles, construction materials, cement, sanitary ware, household appliances and optical shops can operate. "Small jewellery stores and textile shops without air conditioning and located in rural areas only will be allowed," an official release said.

Retail outlets engaged in sales and service of a range of consumer items like electrical goods, mobile phones, motor, mixie, grinder and television can operate.

Dry cleaners, lorry booking service firms, photocopying shops, courier service companies, plywood shops, saw mills, paint stores were among the other firms allowed to function.

Tea shops, bakeries and restaurants will be permitted to offer only take away services.

Groceries and vegetable shops that were allowed to operate through the lockdown since March 24 can continue to work as usual.

The Tamil Nadu government has already allowed private sector firms to resume work with 33 per cent work force. The government has also extended the timings for groceries and vegetable shops from the present 5 pm till 7 pm, effective Monday, throughout Tamil Nadu. These outlets can start work from 6 am as usual.

On May 4, after being shut for 40 days, standalone outlets dealing in trades like building material and computers resumed business in non-containment zones across Tamil Nadu following relaxation of curbs.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said the government has set up a high-level committee on the state's economic revival. "We have already set up a task force focused on attracting companies to set base in our state," he said.

According to him, these are the first of the many steps that the government is going to take in the direction of revival and growth. "We are resilient and we shall rebuild our state as we emerge from this crisis," Palaniswami said.

