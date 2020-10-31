Tamil Nadu govt allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from Nov

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown till 30 November, but with major relaxations.

Schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks have been allowed to re-open from next month while following Covid-related Standard Operating Procedures.

Suburban train services, as per the Central government's decision, are "allowed" to resume.

Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said in an official release.

Schools (for classes 9-12), colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions can open from 16 November.

Using upto 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks can resume functioning from November 10.

SOP should be followed, Palaniswami said adding the relaxations are not applicable to containment zones.

Swimming pools, beaches and tourist places would continue to be out of bounds for people.

2,511 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Of these, Chennai accounted for 690 cases.

The state's overall Covid tally stands at 7.24 lakh, including 22,164 active cases. With 31 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the state's death toll reached 11,122.

