The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the Covid-related lockdown in the state till 23 August with some new restrictions.

To make sure that people don't crowd in large numbers at places of worship, the state govt said that religious places will remain shut for devotees on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tamil Nadu is also planning to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 from 1 September with 50% capacity.

All medical and nursing colleges in the state are allowed to reopen from 16 August. The guidelines regarding the same will be issued soon.

The Stalin government has warned of action against shops that violate the Covid-19 guidelines issued.

In the previous relaxation order issued by the Tamil Nadu government, schools, colleges, theatres, bars, and swimming pools were shut. Industrial Training Institutes, industrial schools, etc. were allowed to open with 50% students on a rotational basis.

As many as 50 people were allowed to attend a wedding function and 20 people were allowed for funerals. Activities already permitted were only allowed in containment zones. Interstate private and public bus services were not allowed.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday registered 1,997 fresh cases of coronavirus, pushing the caseload to 25,69,398, while 33 people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 34,230, the health department said.

Recoveries for the first time in several weeks were lower when compared to new infections, with 1,943 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,15,030, leaving 20,138 active infections.

Coimbatore topped the new infections among districts with 220 people contracting the contagion, followed by Chennai 196, Erode 161, Chengalpet 130, Thanjavur 119 and Thiruvallur 106.

Tenkasi recorded the least with eight new cases.

A total of 1,58,797 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,82,11,132 till date, a bulletin said.

As many as 29 districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 22 districts.

Among the 33 fatalities, 28 succumbed to the virus in government while five in private health care facilities.

Nine of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness which include a 29-year-old man from Salem who tested positive on May 23.

The patient died on May 24 due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

Among those who tested positive today were two returnees from Maharashtra, the bulletin said.

