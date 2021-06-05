Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu govt extends Covid lockdown till 14 June with some relaxations. Details here

Tamil Nadu govt extends Covid lockdown till 14 June with some relaxations. Details here

Volunteers of a non-governmental organisation organisation distribute food to people in need during a lockdown
1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Edited By Sneha

Vegetable and grocery shops, which were shut since 24 May, have been allowed to function from 7 June between 6 am to 5 pm

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the Covid-induced lockdown in the state till 14 June, Chief Minister MK Stalin's office said on Saturday.

However, vegetable and grocery shops, which were shut since 24 May, have been allowed to function from 7 June between 6 am to 5 pm in all districts.

The decision was taken in view of the state reporting 22,651 new coronavirus infections and 463 deaths on Friday. The cumulative caseload in Tamil Nadu has reached 21,95,402, while the fatalities stand at 26,128.

